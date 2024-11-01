Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 21.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 46,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $50,128,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 59.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $224,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 20.9 %

NYSE:EL opened at $68.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.91. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.73.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

