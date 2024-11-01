Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,624 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 158,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,558,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.4% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $228.27 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $191.97 and a 12-month high of $239.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,679 shares of company stock worth $6,946,306. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $282.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.92.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

