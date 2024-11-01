Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,170 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 54,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 175,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,440,000 after buying an additional 110,053 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BALL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $59.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.29 and a 200 day moving average of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Ball Co. has a one year low of $46.95 and a one year high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

