Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 17,113 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,113 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 482.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 600.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

MTG opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $26.52. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.02 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 63.19%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

