Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 40,741 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,741 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VALE. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in Vale by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 21,969,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288,112 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,269,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,561,000 after acquiring an additional 485,702 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Vale by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,853,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,900 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Vale by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,950,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,940 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Vale by 395.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,152,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. Vale had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

