Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,357,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,536,000 after buying an additional 1,893,797 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,815.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,682,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,337,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,850 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 15.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,691,000 after purchasing an additional 435,598 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 13.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,579,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,552,000 after purchasing an additional 308,110 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mosaic

In other Mosaic news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.11.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.18. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 113.51%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

