Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Cut to $134.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MHK. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $184.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.08.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $134.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.06. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $164.29.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $347,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,369 shares in the company, valued at $18,042,624.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $99,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,979,665.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $347,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,042,624.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,660 shares of company stock valued at $550,488. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 85.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

