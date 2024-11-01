Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 5,720 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $233,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 151,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 41,560 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 227,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 332,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $26.21 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $26.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

