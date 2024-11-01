Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,072,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,796,000 after purchasing an additional 59,508 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 389,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 48,417 shares in the last quarter.

VGIT opened at $58.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $60.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1851 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

