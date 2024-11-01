Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Ameren by 115.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 108.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 227.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Up 0.6 %

Ameren stock opened at $87.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $89.54.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Argus raised Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $131,923.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,758.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

