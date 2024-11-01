Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 78.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,971.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,290 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,450,000 after purchasing an additional 578,707 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $78,226,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $67,871,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $59,988,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $417.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.37. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $327.84 and a 52 week high of $433.20.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

