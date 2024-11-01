Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $198.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.82 and a 52 week high of $208.69.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,832.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

