Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.64.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.