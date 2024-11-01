Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Aflac from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

Shares of AFL opened at $104.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $75.07 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.58 and its 200-day moving average is $97.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.46. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

