Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 15.0% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,164.78 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $467.62 and a twelve month high of $1,174.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $943.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $787.98.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 66.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 24.07%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

