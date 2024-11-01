Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 340 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 90,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $500.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $431.35 and a 52 week high of $637.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $512.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.21.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $531.00 price target (down previously from $603.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.86.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

