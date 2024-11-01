Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 390 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $245.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.38 and its 200 day moving average is $260.32. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $188.75 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

