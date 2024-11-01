Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 595 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $881,848,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $521,767,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 97.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,966,000 after purchasing an additional 884,703 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 39,841.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 875,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,358,850,000 after purchasing an additional 872,919 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4,160.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,743,000 after purchasing an additional 503,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.28, for a total transaction of $542,641.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,665,728. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total value of $69,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,278.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,689 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.28, for a total value of $542,641.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,665,728. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,522 shares of company stock valued at $20,099,338 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $386.44 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.35 and a 200-day moving average of $337.82.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.88.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

