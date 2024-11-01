Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Booking by 133.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,676.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,756.13 and a 52-week high of $4,856.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4,118.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3,872.22.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $83.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $77.94 by $5.95. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Booking from $4,250.00 to $4,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,482.14.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

