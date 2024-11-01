Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 20.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 292.6% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.66. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $9.58.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. Under Armour’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.87.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

