Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 102,476 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 64.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,476 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,237,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,067,000 after purchasing an additional 146,736 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,535,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,365,000 after purchasing an additional 102,920 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19,022.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,469,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,370 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,292,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,995 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,045,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

