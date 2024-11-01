Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7,424.0% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 298,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 294,215 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 204,079 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 42,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MQY opened at $12.52 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.