Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 222 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Public Storage from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.43.

Shares of PSA opened at $329.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $348.04 and its 200-day moving average is $308.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.68. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $369.99.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.73 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

