Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 3,184 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 433.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 63,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 51,977 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $45.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.93. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $34.08 and a twelve month high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

