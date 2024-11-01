Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 3,380 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $24.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $25.43.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 104.55%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

