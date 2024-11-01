Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 608 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

BATS ICF opened at $63.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.09. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

