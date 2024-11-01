Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 78,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS opened at $116.23 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $70.27 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.97.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $7,150,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,363 shares in the company, valued at $16,488,718.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

