National Bank Financial Predicts TSE:ATD Q4 Earnings

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 28th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.02. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of C$24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.73 billion.

ATD has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$88.17.

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$72.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$75.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$77.54. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$71.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

