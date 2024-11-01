Needham & Company LLC Cuts Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $315.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CDNS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $276.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.99. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $233.51 and a 12-month high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total transaction of $2,659,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,485.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.66, for a total transaction of $425,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,928,186.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total transaction of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,485.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,697 shares of company stock worth $7,555,216. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,659.3% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,470,000 after buying an additional 468,195 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 136,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,931,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.