NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NRDS. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NerdWallet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NerdWallet Trading Down 2.5 %

NerdWallet stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.93 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. NerdWallet has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.93 million. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NerdWallet will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 412,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,676,824.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,251,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,600,495.75. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NerdWallet news, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,329,471 shares in the company, valued at $27,976,946.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 412,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,676,824.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,600,495.75. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NerdWallet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in NerdWallet by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 926,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 481,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,005,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,880,000 after acquiring an additional 432,262 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 86,376 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $555,000. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

