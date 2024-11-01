Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,554.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,554.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 7,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $1,072,164.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,300.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,336 shares of company stock valued at $7,063,652. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX opened at $120.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.55. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.63 and a 52-week high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.11 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

