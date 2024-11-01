New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 87,462 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704,831 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 87,462 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $27,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,836,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,039 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 16.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,913,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,776 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,183,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,311,000 after purchasing an additional 138,919 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,793,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,543 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,094,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $241,456,000 after buying an additional 699,743 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.48. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.97%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

