New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 10,232 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of First Solar worth $26,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in First Solar by 14.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in First Solar by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $194.48 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.93.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $887.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $252.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm cut their target price on First Solar from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.13.

In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,757 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

