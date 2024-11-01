New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Humana were worth $34,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Humana alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Norden Group LLC raised its position in Humana by 137.9% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Humana by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,358,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Humana by 42.7% during the first quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $257.83 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.31 and a fifty-two week high of $527.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.81. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Humana from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Humana

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.