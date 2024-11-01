New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $36,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHX opened at $247.47 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.15 and a 1-year high of $258.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.37 and a 200 day moving average of $228.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,095.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

