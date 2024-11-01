New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $24,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,712,255.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW stock opened at $109.86 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $122.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.70.

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.