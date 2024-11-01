New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $25.07 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,588 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of PPG Industries worth $25,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $124.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.93.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

