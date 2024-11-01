New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $30.51 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $30,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,291.75 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $953.28 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,405.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,393.58. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,363.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

