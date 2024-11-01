New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,374 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Raymond James worth $25,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 3,960.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 105.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Raymond James from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Raymond James from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In related news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,063.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $148.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $94.53 and a 52-week high of $151.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

