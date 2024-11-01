New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 100,310 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100,310 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Delta Air Lines worth $28,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $585,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,460.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $3,830,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,775,004.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $585,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,460.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,921 shares of company stock worth $5,665,886. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.71.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

