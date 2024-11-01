New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 23,071 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 593,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,071 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $25,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,787.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,724. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $327,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,720.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,724. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Baird R W cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average is $39.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.17%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

