New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 32,413 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 475,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,413 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $28,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.2% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.1% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 116,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $55.20 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.40. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.