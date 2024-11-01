New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,442 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $26,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,027,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,368,273,000 after purchasing an additional 755,991 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,130,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,551,000 after purchasing an additional 330,433 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 621.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,581,000 after purchasing an additional 203,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,191.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 159,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,541,000 after purchasing an additional 146,695 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $273.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.39 and its 200 day moving average is $252.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.86. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $195.70 and a 52-week high of $279.47.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile



Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

