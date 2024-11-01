New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 441 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 815,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $29,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 398,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after purchasing an additional 102,400 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,311,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 136,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 47,719 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.6 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.49. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,571,855. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.12.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

