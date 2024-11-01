New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,940 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 524,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,940 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $37,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,909,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,334,000 after buying an additional 193,734 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,665,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,179,000 after buying an additional 66,130 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 13.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,420,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,794,000 after buying an additional 517,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 19.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,161,000 after buying an additional 636,546 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 21.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,248,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,617,000 after purchasing an additional 569,118 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $52,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,261 shares of company stock worth $13,874,979 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $78.18 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average of $68.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

