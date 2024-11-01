Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.53 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,596 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 238,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 14.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 657,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 85,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,725.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Baird R W cut shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,665.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

