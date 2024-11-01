Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.50 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,999 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after acquiring an additional 66,601 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $2,396,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,479,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,172,000 after buying an additional 21,667 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 72.5% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 24,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 6,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $345,351.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,968. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 6,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $345,351.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,968. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $1,546,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,298.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,781. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $52.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $385.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

