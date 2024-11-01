Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,200 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in NiSource by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,907,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NiSource by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,342,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,407,000 after buying an additional 1,353,977 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $34,419,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,946,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,519,823,000 after buying an additional 991,336 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 118.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,449,000 after acquiring an additional 876,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NI stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.98. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.00 million. NiSource had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. NiSource’s payout ratio is 65.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NI. Mizuho initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

