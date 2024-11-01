Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 210 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 45,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 214.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 22.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,223,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 34.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,959,000 after buying an additional 11,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, insider Catrina Harding sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total value of $184,805.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $310,049.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Catrina Harding sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total transaction of $184,805.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $310,049.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total value of $1,249,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,259.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,815 shares of company stock worth $11,635,501. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $454.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.47. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

