Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,135 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,108 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 9,135 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 224.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.47.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,104.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $389,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,401.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,104.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $741,655. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $101.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

